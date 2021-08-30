checkAd

Press release Biocartis Group NV Disclosure of a transparency notification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 07:00  |  53   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION                                                                                
30 August 2021, 07:00 CEST

Disclosure of a transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium, 30 August 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today, in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that on 26 August 2021 it received a transparency notification dated 26 August 2021 (the ‘Notification’), indicating that on that date, the shareholding of Credit Suisse Groupe AG passed above the 3% notification threshold. Credit Suisse Groupe AG now holds 3.31% of the voting rights in Biocartis.

The Notification contains the following information:

  • Reason for the Notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

  • Person subject to the notification requirement: Credit Suisse Groupe AG, Paradeplatz 8, CH-8001 Zürich, Switzerland.

  • Transaction date: 23 August 2021.

  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%.

  • Denominator: 57,545,663.

  • Details of the Notification: Credit Suisse Group AG now holds 1,905,246 voting securities.

  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch / Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd., Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Service (Schweiz) Holding AG, Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A. / Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse International.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Press release Biocartis Group NV Disclosure of a transparency notification PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION                                                                                30 August 2021, 07:00 CEST Disclosure of a transparency notification Mechelen, Belgium, 30 August 2021 – Biocartis Group NV …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Distribution of Etesevimab/JS016 in the US Reopened
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Eimskip: Major shareholder announcement from Gildi pension fund
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) pivotal trial meets all primary and secondary endpoints becoming first ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...