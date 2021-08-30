Disclosure of a transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium, 30 August 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today, in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that on 26 August 2021 it received a transparency notification dated 26 August 2021 (the ‘Notification’), indicating that on that date, the shareholding of Credit Suisse Groupe AG passed above the 3% notification threshold. Credit Suisse Groupe AG now holds 3.31% of the voting rights in Biocartis.

The Notification contains the following information: