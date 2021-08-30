checkAd

Ensurge Micropower ASA - DNB Nordic TMT Conference Participation

Oslo, 30 August 2021

Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") today confirmed its participation in the Nordic TMT Conference hosted by DNB. CEO Kevin Barber will present on Wednesday, 1 September 2021 at 1:05pm Central European Summer Time.

Conference details are available at https://dnb.meetmax.com/sched/event_73483/conference_home.html

Ensurge public presentations and webcasts are available on the company's website at https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/presentations-webcasts/


About Ensurge

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.


Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





