checkAd

Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor portfolio, among other key data at ESMO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 07:15  |  39   |   |   

  • New Kisqali (ribociclib)* overall survival (OS) results from MONALEESA-2 trial in HR+/HER2− advanced breast cancer patients in the first-line setting
  • Health-related quality of life, pain and safety outcomes from phase III VISION trial of investigational radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
  • Data supporting upcoming regulatory filings for tislelizumab in people with squamous and non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and for alpelisib in people with PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS)
  • Novartis to host virtual panel on access to quality cancer care in Europe, open to ESMO registered participants, as part of the company’s ongoing support for #EUnite initiative

Basel, August 30, 2021 — Novartis will present new data from its robust portfolio and pipeline of advanced therapeutic platforms in solid tumors, with more than 55 abstracts from Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials accepted at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021. The ESMO Congress will be held virtually September 16-21, 2021.

“At Novartis, we boldly push science further to make a meaningful difference to patients,” said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. “With deeper analyses in overall survival and quality of life in breast and prostate cancer, as well as exciting research in other solid tumors, our data at ESMO demonstrates our ambition to transform lives and renew patients’ hope for the future.”

Key abstracts accepted by ESMO include:

  • Overall survival (OS) results from the phase III MONALEESA-2 (ML-2) trial of postmenopausal patients with hormone receptor positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HR+/HER2−) advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with endocrine therapy (ET) ± ribociclib [Kisqali (ribociclib)*; Late-breaker abstract presentation # LBA17; Proffered paper session: Sunday, Sept. 19, 2:10 PM CEST]

  • Association of quality of life (QoL) with OS in patients with HR+/HER2− ABC treated with ribociblib + ET in the ML-3 ML-7 trials [Kisqali; Abstract presentation # 233P; poster available: Monday, Sept. 13, 12:05 AM CEST]

  • Health-related QoL, pain and safety outcomes in the phase 3 VISION study of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPR) [Abstract presentation # 576MO; mini oral presentation: Sunday, Sept. 19, 5:50 PM CEST]
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor portfolio, among other key data at ESMO New Kisqali (ribociclib)* overall survival (OS) results from MONALEESA-2 trial in HR+/HER2− advanced breast cancer patients in the first-line settingHealth-related quality of life, pain and safety outcomes from phase III VISION trial of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Distribution of Etesevimab/JS016 in the US Reopened
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Eimskip: Major shareholder announcement from Gildi pension fund
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) pivotal trial meets all primary and secondary endpoints becoming first ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...