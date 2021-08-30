Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor portfolio, among other key data at ESMO

New Kisqali (ribociclib)* overall survival (OS) results from MONALEESA-2 trial in HR+/HER2− advanced breast cancer patients in the first-line setting





Health-related quality of life, pain and safety outcomes from phase III VISION trial of investigational radioligand therapy 177 Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer





Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Data supporting upcoming regulatory filings for tislelizumab in people with squamous and non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and for alpelisib in people with PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS)





Novartis to host virtual panel on access to quality cancer care in Europe, open to ESMO registered participants, as part of the company’s ongoing support for #EUnite initiative

Basel, August 30, 2021 — Novartis will present new data from its robust portfolio and pipeline of advanced therapeutic platforms in solid tumors, with more than 55 abstracts from Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials accepted at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021. The ESMO Congress will be held virtually September 16-21, 2021.

“At Novartis, we boldly push science further to make a meaningful difference to patients,” said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. “With deeper analyses in overall survival and quality of life in breast and prostate cancer, as well as exciting research in other solid tumors, our data at ESMO demonstrates our ambition to transform lives and renew patients’ hope for the future.”

Key abstracts accepted by ESMO include: