Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 07:23  |  13   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East region is a key overseas market for GAC MOTOR, as they expand according to the GAC Group international development strategy.

Kuwait has one of the highest rates of car ownership per capita in the entire MENA region, with cheap fuel costs and particularly strong demand for larger vehicles like the GS8. GAC MOTOR, with 8 consecutive annual wins in the JD Power awards for quality, is well poised to provide top-tier vehicles to this discerning market.

(data source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/673304/kuwait-car-sales-market-share-by-brand/ )

The UAE has a sizeable passenger car market, valued at over US $4bn in 2020 and projected to grow significantly year on year as average incomes continue to rise.

(data source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/673325/uae-car-sales-market-share-by-brand/ )

The Saudi Arabian vehicle market is also one of the region's largest, projected by RESEARCH AND MARKETS to grow to over US$16bn by 2026. GAC MOTOR has seen significant success in this area, exceeding annual sales targets by 23% in the first half of 2021.

(data source: https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5311292/saudi-arabia-passen ...  )

Key Models for the Middle East

Bestselling models tailored to the Middle East market include the GS3, GS5 and GS8.

The GS3 is GAC MOTOR's popular, versatile car, which won the hearts of many Middle Eastern consumers with its stylish modern appearance, five-star safety features and comfortable, family-friendly cabin.

The larger GS5 has also seen great success with buyers in the region, owing to its larger SUV appearance, sophisticated LED lights and dynamic, sweeping shoulder design.

Another regional favorite has been the large and powerful GS8, GAC MOTOR's flagship SUV. The GS8 is the big brother of the GS5, with larger dimensions, an extra 10L of space in the fuel tank, and 80Nm more torque.

(source: https://www.carscoops.com/2018/10/gac-motors-gs5-suv-made-working-class/ )

What's Next? | GAC MOTOR's Plans Moving Forward

GAC MOTOR is extremely excited to introduce the All New GS4 and All New GA6 models to the region in October this year.

GAC MOTOR will also soon open a regional Middle East office in the UAE, in order to better implement localized market development and perform the best possible quality of local marketing.

It's full steam ahead for GAC MOTOR in the Middle East. Adhering as always to the company motto of GO AND CHANGE, get ready for new models; new offices; and more new customers to be brought into the GAC family.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604044/WechatIMG10486.jpg 




Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
