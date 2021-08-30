checkAd

DGAP-News adesso continues seeing strong growth in the first half of 2021 and posts a significant rise in operating earnings before non-recurring effects

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

* Sales up 31 % to a new half-year record of EUR 322.4 million

* EBITDA up disproportionately by 158 % to EUR 55.7 million (+76 % to EUR 38.0 million before special effect; previous year: EUR 21.6 million)

* EBITDA margin rises to 17.8 % (11.8 % before special effect; previous year: 8.8 %)

* Full-year forecast with good opportunities confirmed


After a strong first half of the year, adesso SE is on track to achieving its growth forecast for 2021 as a whole. The adesso Group increased its sales by 31 % year on year in the first half of 2021 to reach a new half-year high of EUR 322.4 million. Over 25 percentage points of that growth were generated organically. The first half of the previous year was negatively impacted by the pandemic, especially in the second quarter. In 2021, however, adesso has been able to play to its strengths as a sought-after partner for digital transformation in all industries, benefiting in the process from the marked increase in personnel in the previous quarters. Capacity utilisation in the IT Services segment remains high. Operating earnings (EBITDA) before the positive non-recurring effect resulting from the sale of the e-Spirit Group rose by 76 % in total to EUR 38.0 million. Taking into account the positive EBITDA effect of EUR 17.7 million (EUR 0.6 million of which from subsequent sales proceeds in the second quarter), adesso reports a 158 % increase in EBITDA to EUR 55.7 million in the first half of the year. EBITDA increased by 112 % in the second quarter of 2021, more than doubling year on year to stand at EUR 19.8 million. Against the backdrop of continued demand for IT services and the higher number of working days in the second half of the year, adesso believes it is well on its way to achieving its full-year forecast for sales and EBITDA. Licence revenue in the product business that offers an opportunity to exceed the original guidance, depending on the actual figure, is expected in the second half of the year as well. The forecast for the year as a whole is confirmed on this basis.

