BRAIN Biotech AG 9M '20/'21 Results

Solid Progress on Incubator Pipeline

Capital Markets Day: Focus BEC, September 3 rd

Full Year Guidance Confirmed



Today, BRAIN Biotech AG (BRAIN, ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) published its results for the period from April 1st, 2021 to June 30th, 2021. In the first nine months of the 2020/2021 financial year, the BRAIN Group generated a revenue of € 27.8 million compared to € 29.6 million in the same period of the previous year, which represents a decline of 5.8%. Revenues in the third quarter of 2020/21 amounted to € 9.8 million. This corresponds to an increase of 2.3% compared to the third quarter of the previous year. Adjusted Group EBITDA decreased by € 1.6 million from € -0.6 million in the previous year to € -2.2 million in the first nine months of the 2020/21 financial year. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter decreased from € +0.2 million to € -0.2 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The cash position at the end of the quarter amounted to € 7.2 million.

Progress in Incubator Pipeline & Upcoming Capital Markets Day

Incubator Pipeline: BRAIN has demonstrated solid progress within the scope of the business plan on most of its new business development projects. The company had issued a detailed view on its incubator pipeline with significantly enhanced transparency for the capital market at last years CMD. Now BRAIN is publishing a progress update in yearly intervals. Details can be found in the 9M Investor Relations presentation.

Capital Markets Day: Focus BEC. BRAIN Biotech will host its Capital Markets Day (CMD) on September 3rd. The CMD will entirely be devoted to BRAIN'S novel genome engineering nuclease, the BRAIN Engineered Cas (BEC). This stresses the importance of this new incubator project for the future development of the group. BRAIN's CEO, Adriaan Moelker, will be discussing the transformational power of BEC for BRAIN and the society. The scientific heads of the genome editing program, Dr. Michael Krohn and Dr. Paul Scholz, will explain the opportunities which genome editing offers and how BEC differs. Lukas Linnig, CFO, will give insights in his thought process how to maximize value for BRAIN stakeholders from this new technology.