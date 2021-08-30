Adesso Revenue Jumps 31%; Says Has Chance of Exceeding Guidance Autor: PLX AI | 30.08.2021, 07:34 | 27 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 07:34 | (PLX AI) – Adesso half year revenue EUR 322.4 million.half year EBITDA EUR 55.7 millionhalf year EBITDA margin 17.8%half year EPS EUR 4.9Depending on actual licence sales, Adesso stands a chance of exceeding the original guidance, company … (PLX AI) – Adesso half year revenue EUR 322.4 million.half year EBITDA EUR 55.7 millionhalf year EBITDA margin 17.8%half year EPS EUR 4.9Depending on actual licence sales, Adesso stands a chance of exceeding the original guidance, company … (PLX AI) – Adesso half year revenue EUR 322.4 million.

half year EBITDA EUR 55.7 million

half year EBITDA margin 17.8%

half year EPS EUR 4.9

Depending on actual licence sales, Adesso stands a chance of exceeding the original guidance, company says

However, the pandemic-related reluctance of individual insurance companies to make major investment decisions that was seen in the previous year could repeat itself in the event of a fourth wave of the pandemic

Says sales target for 2021 of more than EUR 600 million appears to be well within reach

Keeps EBITDA margin target of at least 12.0 % and its EBITDA forecast of over EUR 89 million



adesso Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

adesso Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer