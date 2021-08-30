checkAd

Adesso Revenue Jumps 31%; Says Has Chance of Exceeding Guidance

Autor: PLX AI
30.08.2021, 07:34  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Adesso half year revenue EUR 322.4 million.half year EBITDA EUR 55.7 millionhalf year EBITDA margin 17.8%half year EPS EUR 4.9Depending on actual licence sales, Adesso stands a chance of exceeding the original guidance, company …

  • (PLX AI) – Adesso half year revenue EUR 322.4 million.
  • half year EBITDA EUR 55.7 million
  • half year EBITDA margin 17.8%
  • half year EPS EUR 4.9
  • Depending on actual licence sales, Adesso stands a chance of exceeding the original guidance, company says
  • However, the pandemic-related reluctance of individual insurance companies to make major investment decisions that was seen in the previous year could repeat itself in the event of a fourth wave of the pandemic
  • Says sales target for 2021 of more than EUR 600 million appears to be well within reach
  • Keeps EBITDA margin target of at least 12.0 % and its EBITDA forecast of over EUR 89 million


Adesso Revenue Jumps 31%; Says Has Chance of Exceeding Guidance
