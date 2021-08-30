Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.

From 23 August 2021 until 27 August 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 549,109 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 185.7113 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 23 August 112,363 183.1877 20,583,519.54 24 August 109,534 186.0161 20,375,087.50 25 August 109,143 186.4964 20,354,776.59 26 August 109,029 185.7565 20,252,845.44 27 August 109,040 187.1747 20,409,529.29 Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated) 1,929,460 179.5763 346,485,304.55 Total buybacks under the programme 2,478,569 180.9355 448,461,062.89

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 13,687,343 own shares, corresponding to 0.42% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

