checkAd

Equinor ASA Share buy-back

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 07:50  |  14   |   |   

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.

From 23 August 2021 until 27 August 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 549,109 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 185.7113 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK
23 August 112,363 183.1877 20,583,519.54
24 August 109,534 186.0161 20,375,087.50
25 August 109,143 186.4964 20,354,776.59
26 August 109,029 185.7565 20,252,845.44
27 August 109,040 187.1747 20,409,529.29
       
Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated) 1,929,460 179.5763 346,485,304.55
       
Total buybacks under the programme 2,478,569 180.9355 448,461,062.89

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 13,687,343 own shares, corresponding to 0.42% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA Share buy-back Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR). Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021. The duration of the first tranche of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Distribution of Etesevimab/JS016 in the US Reopened
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Eimskip: Major shareholder announcement from Gildi pension fund
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) pivotal trial meets all primary and secondary endpoints becoming first ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...