checkAd

 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the Treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 08:00  |  26   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS) (Paris:LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced dosing of the first patient in the United States with LYS-GM101 investigational gene therapy at CHOC Hospital (CHOC) in a global adaptative-design clinical trial (NCT04273269) for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis.

This trial is an interventional, multi-center, single-arm, two-stage adaptive-design study evaluating the intracisternal delivery of a recombinant adeno-associated virus vector serotype rh.10 (AAVrh.10) carrying the human β-galactosidase gene (GBL1). The clinical trial includes a safety phase and a confirmatory efficacy phase. The trial will enroll 16 patients with a diagnosis of early or late infantile GM1 gangliosidosis at sites in the US and Europe. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04273269.

GM1 gangliosidosis is a fatal autosomal recessive disease caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene leading to accumulation of GM1 ganglioside in neurons resulting in progressive neurodegeneration. No treatment has been approved so far for this disease.

"We are pleased with the rapid progress we are making with our teams in our effort to bring a new therapeutic solution to patients and families affected by GM1 gangliosidosis” said Karen Aiach, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lysogene. “By promptly opening a new site in the US and dosing the second patient we demonstrate our quality and timely execution despite a challenging and persistent Covid-19 environment.

“GM1 gangliosidosis is progressive, neurodegenerative disorder affecting children, for which no treatment is currently available. The many people in our gene therapy team are honored and delighted to be involved in this important clinical trial” said Dr. Raymond Wang, metabolic disorders specialist and director of the Foundation of Caring Lysosomal Storage Disorder Program, CHOC.

LYS-GM101 (‘adeno-associated viral vector serotype rh.10 expressing beta-galactosidase’) received orphan drug designation for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis in the European Union and in the US in 2017, as well as the Rare Pediatric Disease designation in the US in 2016.

Lysogene is also funding a GM1 gangliosidosis natural history study being conducted by Casimir Trials to collect prospective and/or retrospective videos of children doing certain everyday tasks and behaviors (NCT04310163).

Seite 1 von 3
Lysogene and/or registered shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the Treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis Regulatory News: Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS) (Paris:LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced dosing of the first patient in the United States with LYS-GM101 investigational gene …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering