VFS Global to expand Philippines ePassport Renewal Centre network to nine new countries

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 08:00  |  18   |   |   

To provide ePassport renewal services for Philippines nationals in 13 more cities across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East by the third quarter of 2021

VFS Global currently operates ePassport Renewal Centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, and Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to ease the ePassport renewal process for Philippines nationals living overseas, The Republic of Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs and VFS Global has signed a contract on 6 August 2021 to provide ePassport Renewal services in Cyprus, Ethiopia, France, Ireland, Kuwait, Singapore, the UK, the USA and Vietnam. 

 

Undersecretary Brigido. J. Dulay and Acting Assistant Secretary Senen T. Mangalile from The Republic of Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs at the signing of the contract with VFS Global via a virtual event for ePassport Renewal services extension to nine new countries.

 

The launch of the VFS Global ePassport Renewal Centres in Dubai, UAE, in November 2019 marked the first time The Republic of Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs had outsourced its ePassport renewal process for its nationals living abroad. Following the success of the operations in this pilot location which operates for 12 hours every day, VFS Global successfully expanded services to one more city in the UAE and three cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2020, amidst the pandemic.

Mr Chris Dix, Head of Business Development, VFS Global, said, "We would like to thank The Republic of the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs for their continued faith in us as a leading passport and consular service provider. I am happy to share that our Passport and Consular services have been growing from strength to strength as we offer a world-class service experience to ease the ePassport renewal process for Philippine nationals residing in Cyprus, Ethiopia, France, Ireland, Kuwait, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the UAE, the USA and Vietnam. We look forward to many more years of fruitful cooperation to ensure Philippine nationals across the world benefit from a first-class ePassport renewal service by expanding this service to more locations."

Key benefits of the Philippine ePassport Renewal Centre:

  • Improved passport and consular services to Philippine nationals living overseas
  • Strict verifiable processes to ensure accuracy of biometric data collection
  • Flexible 'prime time' services at select locations

VFS Global currently operates 163 centres providing Passport and Consular Services to 12 governments in 31 countries worldwide.

