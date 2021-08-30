checkAd

DGAP-News The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority - Timo Tschammler elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority - Timo Tschammler elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

30.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

Timo Tschammler elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds

Berlin, 30.08.2021 - The Annual General Meeting of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) approved all the agenda items with a large majority.

Mr Timo Tschammler was elected to the Supervisory Board with almost 100% of the votes represented at the Annual General Meeting. Mr Armin Hofmann was (also) confirmed in his office with almost 100% of the votes. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board reconstituted itself and elected Mr Tschammler to be Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Mr Hofmann to be his Deputy.

Resolutions were also adopted on all the other agenda items, again with majorities of more than 99%, and the company was put in a position to continue the growth path upon which it has embarked with the newly created authorised capital.

 

About The Grounds
The Grounds Group implements residential projects in German metropolitan regions. The Grounds Group also holds a steadily growing residential portfolio in its fixed assets. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is quoted in the upper free market segment of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's primary market (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), and has its headquarters in Berlin and an office in Stuttgart.

Company contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board
Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

Investor relations:
UBJ GmbH
Ingo Janssen, Management Director
Haus der Wirtschaft, Kapstadtring 10
22297 Hamburg, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 6378 5410
E-mail: ir@ubj.de
Web: www.ubj.de

Press contact :
RUECKERCONSULT GmbH
Peter Dietze-Felberg
Wallstrasse 16
10179 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 284 49 87 62
E-mail: dietze@rueckerconsult.de
Web: www.rueckerconsult.de


Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
