Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the CE marking and launch in western Europe of Masimo SafetyNet Alert, an arterial blood oxygen saturation monitoring and alert system designed for use at home. Masimo SafetyNet Alert features Signal Extraction Technology wearable fingertip pulse oximetry sensor that communicates wirelessly to an accompanying Home Medical Hub and smartphone app. Masimo SafetyNet Alert monitors blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pulse rate (PR) using clinically proven Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry and perfusion index (Pi). The system provides escalating alerts when drops in oxygen levels are detected, designed to wake up the person suffering from opioid overdose and if they do not, to send alerts to others when help may be needed.

Over 200 million people are monitored with Masimo SET pulse oximetry in hospitals each year.1 In hospitals, continuous Masimo SET oxygen saturation monitoring has been shown to reduce harm associated with opioids in multiple clinical trials, including a 10-year study in which researchers at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center found that the use of Masimo SET-based continuous patient surveillance monitoring resulted in zero opioid-related preventable deaths or brain damage in their post-surgical wards. The researchers also found there was a reduction in rapid rescue events by 60%, a reduction in ICU transfers by 50%, and an estimated $7 million annually in cost savings.2-4

Opioids are powerful painkillers, and are commonly used as part of recovery after surgery and for patients with chronic pain, but they can also slow or stop one’s breathing, potentially leading to heart attack, brain damage, and even death. In 2020 the number of drug-related deaths recorded in England and Wales rose to 4,561, the highest since records began, and around half of these involved opioids.5 Worldwide, that number is even worse, with an estimated more than 100,000 people dying from opioid overdose each year.6 Whether taking prescription or non-prescription opioids, people can suffer from the condition known as opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD) to varying degrees.6 Opioid overdose may occur while a person is particularly vulnerable, while asleep, and the risk of opioid overdose-related death is heightened for people taking opioids for the first time, those who have sleep apnea, COPD, or asthma, along with those who combine opioids with alcohol or other sedatives, amongst other factors.6-8 By monitoring a person’s oxygen saturation level, especially while asleep, and providing escalating alerts when help may be needed, Masimo SafetyNet Alert can help identify life-threatening opioid overdose before it causes lasting harm or even death.

