Adevinta (ASA) Q2 2021 interim report 

Oslo, 30 August 2021 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) released today its Q2 2021 interim report, which is attached to this announcement.

For additional information on the Q2 2021 financial results of Adevinta, please refer to the Trading Update released on 15 July 2021 and available on the following link: https://www.adevinta.com/ir/reports-presentations-calendar/

 About Adevinta
Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 16 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta's portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Kijiji in Canada, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta employs almost 7,000 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

