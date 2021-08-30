checkAd

Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 08:10  |  32   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Aegon Bank today published its first half 2021 report, which describes how the company has performed and contains interim financial information on a statutory basis. The report is available for download here.

About Aegon Bank
 Aegon Bank N.V. is part of Aegon the Netherlands and mainly operates under the Knab brand. Knab is an online bank for retail and self-employed customers. Aegon Bank N.V. develops savings and investment products, and supports Aegon’s purpose of helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security. Aegon Bank N.V. also offers a platform for funding mortgages for Aegon the Netherlands. Aegon is a leading lender in the Dutch residential mortgage market. Aegon Bank N.V. has a credit rating of A by S&P Global.



Aegon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report Regulatory News: Aegon Bank today published its first half 2021 report, which describes how the company has performed and contains interim financial information on a statutory basis. The report is available for download here. About Aegon Bank Aegon …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:09 UhrAegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Aegon completes share buyback program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Aegon completes share buyback program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21Jetzt aber schnell! Für eine Dividende dieses Unternehmens musst du heute noch handeln
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
19.08.21New ex-dividend and record dates set for the interim dividend 2021 for holders of Aegon’s New York Registry Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21New ex-dividend and record dates set for the interim dividend 2021 for holders of Aegon’s New York Registry Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21European Commission gives green light to Vienna Insurance Group for acquisition of Aegon’s CEE business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21European Commission gives green light to Vienna Insurance Group for acquisition of Aegon’s CEE business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Neunter Gewinntag in Folge für den EuroStoxx
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.08.21Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx legt weiter zu - Versicherer europaweit gefragt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte