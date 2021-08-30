Karnov Buys Echoline for EUR 2.7 Million
- (PLX AI) – Karnov to acquire 100% of the shares in Echoline SAS, a French provider of EHS compliance and monitoring software.
- Total purchase price EUR 2.7 million, plus earn-out
- The platform is cloud-based, and the business model is based mainly on subscription
- The solution is targeted at ISO certified companies in the French speaking areas of Europe and currently represents large and mid-size corporations in France and the Benelux
- In 2020, Echoline had net sales of EUR 780,000 and an EBITDA of EUR 202,000
