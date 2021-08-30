Karnov Buys Echoline for EUR 2.7 Million Autor: PLX AI | 30.08.2021, 08:02 | 54 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 08:02 | (PLX AI) – Karnov to acquire 100% of the shares in Echoline SAS, a French provider of EHS compliance and monitoring software. Total purchase price EUR 2.7 million, plus earn-outThe platform is cloud-based, and the business model is based mainly on … (PLX AI) – Karnov to acquire 100% of the shares in Echoline SAS, a French provider of EHS compliance and monitoring software. Total purchase price EUR 2.7 million, plus earn-outThe platform is cloud-based, and the business model is based mainly on … (PLX AI) – Karnov to acquire 100% of the shares in Echoline SAS, a French provider of EHS compliance and monitoring software.

Total purchase price EUR 2.7 million, plus earn-out

The platform is cloud-based, and the business model is based mainly on subscription

The solution is targeted at ISO certified companies in the French speaking areas of Europe and currently represents large and mid-size corporations in France and the Benelux

In 2020, Echoline had net sales of EUR 780,000 and an EBITDA of EUR 202,000 Karnov Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



