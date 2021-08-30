checkAd

NORECO Arrival of Tyra Topsides

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 08:09  |  45   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the three Tyra East wellhead and riser platforms have arrived safely at the Tyra field in Denmark.

Earlier this summer HTV (Heavy Transport Vessel) BigRoll Beaufort sailed from the Sembcorp Marine construction yard in Singapore with the three topsides, headed directly to the Tyra field. The 16.000 kilometers long voyage went according to plan and schedule. At the Tyra field, the world's largest crane vessel, Sleipnir, is now in position to lift the three topsides off the vessel and onto the jackets. The lifting of the topsides will be followed by an installation period scheduled to take place during September. Progress on the five remaining platforms continues per schedule to meet the first gas date in Q2 2023. 

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: ct@noreco.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco--arrival-of-tyra-topsides,c3405732

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/noreco/i/arrival-bigroll-tyra-field-2,c2948430

Arrival BigRoll Tyra Field 2

https://news.cision.com/noreco/i/arrival-bigroll-tyra-field,c2948431

Arrival BigRoll Tyra Field




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NORECO Arrival of Tyra Topsides OSLO, Norway, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the three Tyra East wellhead and riser platforms have arrived safely at the Tyra field in Denmark. Earlier this summer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Calterah Securing a DOW Deal with Its mmWave Radar AiP Chip
Victims, Lawyers call for ICC to open War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity Investigation into ...
NORECO: Arrival of Tyra Topsides
VFS Global to expand Philippines ePassport Renewal Centre network to nine new countries
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Titel
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...