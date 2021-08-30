Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert targets sales to grow to 2 billion Euro by 2025

- Knaus Tabbert sets strategic course until 2025 with investment program - Investment volume of over EUR 220 million into expansion of production - Doubling of capacities to 50,000 units - Increasing profitability through economies of scale and scope

The Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert AG approved a significant expansion of production capacity from currently almost 30,000 to over 50,000 units by 2025. This is intended to secure the high demand for Knaus Tabbert's products in the core markets in the long term. The Group plans to invest over EUR 220 million in the expansion of existing production sites by 2025. State-of-the-art production facilities and technologies should lead to sustainable increases in productivity and capacity.

"The investments are an important milestone for our Group and fit seamlessly into our strategy. This will not only secure our dynamic growth well beyond 2022, but also expand our market position in our core markets in the long term. Digitization, lightweight construction and e-mobility are the central strategic pillars. Diverse megatrends provide upwind for sustainable growth.", says Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG.

Including the Investment Program 2021, which is already being implemented, the investment offensive creates the basis for significant growth in the coming years. At the same time, the investments support the Knaus Tabbert Group's claim to innovation leadership, not only in product development but also especially in the area of production technology.

The site in Nagyoroszi (Hungary) will be significantly upgraded in terms of capacity. In the medium term, more than 20,000 units are planned in Hungary (currently 10,000 units). Capacity will thus be at a similar level to that at the Knaus Tabbert headquarters in Jandelsbrunn. In parallel, at the headquarters of the market leader for luxury motorhomes of the Morelo brand in Schlüsselfeld, production or capacity growth of over 100% is aimed to take place, which will be accompanied by the introduction of a new product line from 2022.