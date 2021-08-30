DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Personnel artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Launches Buy Now Business; Hires Emma Fastenberg to Lead the Charge 30.08.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Artnet Auctions expands into the Buy Now space

- Gallery veteran to lead the business

- New channel to offer fixed price works

Berlin/New York, August 30, 2021 - Artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions, announced that Emma Fastenberg has joined Artnet Auctions as the Head of Buy Now. In addition to the company's existing online auctions business, the Buy Now division is a new sales channel that will be focused on offering fixed price works across collecting categories. Ms. Fastenberg will also lead the charge on developing releases and timed sale opportunities for historical and newly released prints and editions.

Ms. Fastenberg joins the Artnet Auctions team from Pace Prints where she most recently served as Director. In her time at Pace Prints, Ms. Fastenberg developed close relationships with clients and artists as well as a broad experience in the contemporary printmaking and publishing industry. Ms. Fastenberg holds a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from Tulane University.

"There is no one better equipped to envision and execute on this new channel for the business than Emma", said Colleen Cash, Vice President, Auctions. "Emma's years of experience in bringing to market historical and new works in innovative and commercially savvy ways are a unique advantage for us in this increasingly competitive space. She has strong market instincts and a wide global network; that coupled with the power of the Artnet suite of products is a recipe for success."

"I am thrilled to join Artnet to develop and scale the Buy Now Feature. Purchasing art digitally has become more desirable than ever and a Buy Now feature built on Artnet's foundation of transparency & reliability will provide an edge in the growing art e-commerce space." said Emma Fastenberg, Head of Buy Now, Auctions. "I look forward to working with Artnet on new and profitable initiatives. The Buy Now experience will complement Artnet's growing business while shaping the future of how people buy art."