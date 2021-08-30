checkAd

Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 2,285,585 290.32 663,549,143
23 August 2021 73,140 282.76 20,680,898
24 August 2021 75,360 282.15 21,263,133
25 August 2021 78,000 281.23 21,935,690
26 August 2021 55,000 282.34 15,528,772
27 August 2021 24,988 281.82 7,042,206
Accumulated under the programme 2,592,073 289.34 749,999,841

Jyske Bank has now finalised its share buy-back programme applicable during the period 28 January–27 August 2021. During this period of time, Jyske Bank bought 2,592,073 shares worth DKK 749,999,841, corresponding to 3.57% of the company's share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Cf. Corporate Announcement No. 41/2021, Jyske Bank will initiate a new share repurchase programme of DKK 1 billion on 1 October 2021. The programme will run up to and including 31 March 2022.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

