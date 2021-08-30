checkAd

Share buy-back programme – week 34

Date        30.08.2021

Share buy-back programme week 34

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

18,150

736.22

13,362,423
23 August 2021 1,500 743.12 1,114,680
24 August 2021 1,400 744.10 1,041,740
25 August 2021 1,200 756.42 907,704
26 August 2021 1,000 760.29 760,290
27 August 2021 700 756.17 529,319
Total under the current share buy-back programme

23,950

739.71

17,716,156
       
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Total bought back 385,555 629.49 242,704,878

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 385,555 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET
31 738 XCSE 20210823 9:30:02.368000
24 738 XCSE 20210823 10:16:03.101000
7 738 XCSE 20210823 10:16:03.101000
588 742 XCSE 20210823 12:22:24.386616
50 742 XCSE 20210823 12:22:24.386616
4 743 XCSE 20210823 12:46:51.033000
4 743 XCSE 20210823 12:47:35.046000
23 743 XCSE 20210823 12:48:02.585000
30 743 XCSE 20210823 12:48:21.023000
1 743 XCSE 20210823 12:48:21.023000
39 743 XCSE 20210823 13:13:02.730000
20 743 XCSE 20210823 13:13:02.730000
32 743 XCSE 20210823 13:24:02.716000
8 745 XCSE 20210823 14:29:42.211000
20 745 XCSE 20210823 14:29:42.211000
59 745 XCSE 20210823 14:29:42.211000
60 745 XCSE 20210823 14:45:18.765000
32 745 XCSE 20210823 15:00:48.914000
4 746 XCSE 20210823 15:27:28.400000
10 746 XCSE 20210823 15:27:28.400000
21 746 XCSE 20210823 15:33:36.574000
9 746 XCSE 20210823 15:33:36.574000
31 745 XCSE 20210823 15:37:21.092000
31 745 XCSE 20210823 15:37:21.092000
4 745 XCSE 20210823 15:37:21.111000
27 745 XCSE 20210823 15:37:21.111000
30 743 XCSE 20210823 15:42:43.944000
3 743 XCSE 20210823 15:45:24.938000
29 743 XCSE 20210823 15:45:24.938000
11 744 XCSE 20210823 15:56:27.330000
53 744 XCSE 20210823 15:56:27.330000
13 745 XCSE 20210823 16:22:34.160000
15 744 XCSE 20210823 16:24:02.358000
100 745 XCSE 20210823 16:35:13.331711
50 745 XCSE 20210823 16:35:13.331727
27 745 XCSE 20210823 16:35:13.331729
52 748 XCSE 20210824 9:02:02.225000
28 746 XCSE 20210824 9:15:38.306000
28 746 XCSE 20210824 9:15:38.306000
28 745 XCSE 20210824 9:24:31.003000
2 747 XCSE 20210824 9:42:22.573000
11 747 XCSE 20210824 9:42:22.573000
15 747 XCSE 20210824 9:42:22.573000
16 746 XCSE 20210824 9:46:37.349000
70 746 XCSE 20210824 9:46:37.349000
42 747 XCSE 20210824 10:15:12.449000
42 747 XCSE 20210824 10:15:12.449000
29 745 XCSE 20210824 10:32:34.770000
28 745 XCSE 20210824 10:32:34.770000
21 743 XCSE 20210824 11:04:14.298000
50 743 XCSE 20210824 11:04:14.298000
17 743 XCSE 20210824 11:04:14.298000
28 742 XCSE 20210824 11:25:47.331000
28 742 XCSE 20210824 11:25:47.331000
28 741 XCSE 20210824 11:26:47.173000
28 742 XCSE 20210824 11:29:49.413000
29 741 XCSE 20210824 11:31:39.272000
4 742 XCSE 20210824 11:43:38.424000
29 742 XCSE 20210824 11:58:31.526000
1 742 XCSE 20210824 11:58:31.526000
1 742 XCSE 20210824 12:26:04.740000
28 742 XCSE 20210824 12:26:04.740000
27 742 XCSE 20210824 12:26:04.740000
1 742 XCSE 20210824 12:26:04.740000
30 745 XCSE 20210824 12:33:17.662000
29 744 XCSE 20210824 13:04:57.278000
5 744 XCSE 20210824 13:40:15.280000
5 744 XCSE 20210824 13:40:15.280000
2 744 XCSE 20210824 14:09:46.887000
1 744 XCSE 20210824 14:09:46.887000
28 744 XCSE 20210824 14:09:46.887000
1 743 XCSE 20210824 14:44:45.864000
29 743 XCSE 20210824 14:44:45.864000
1 742 XCSE 20210824 14:50:07.534000
30 742 XCSE 20210824 14:50:07.534000
29 741 XCSE 20210824 14:50:19.809000
10 743 XCSE 20210824 15:32:53.750000
144 744 XCSE 20210824 15:38:04.513000
48 744 XCSE 20210824 15:38:04.530000
12 744 XCSE 20210824 15:38:04.530000
50 744 XCSE 20210824 15:45:37.439637
235 744 XCSE 20210824 15:45:37.439637
27 746 XCSE 20210825 9:04:05.412000
3 746 XCSE 20210825 9:33:37.237000
10 756 XCSE 20210825 12:45:59.857684
160 756 XCSE 20210825 12:45:59.857684
150 756 XCSE 20210825 13:58:53.994155
50 756 XCSE 20210825 13:58:53.994155
747 757 XCSE 20210825 15:16:45.013007
50 757 XCSE 20210825 15:16:45.013007
3 757 XCSE 20210825 15:16:58.909622
3 756 XCSE 20210826 9:00:24.380000
28 758 XCSE 20210826 9:01:04.514000
28 758 XCSE 20210826 9:03:48.195000
10 759 XCSE 20210826 9:18:57.280000
9 759 XCSE 20210826 9:18:57.280000
35 759 XCSE 20210826 9:18:57.280000
25 760 XCSE 20210826 9:51:02.821000
35 758 XCSE 20210826 10:02:54.762000
16 759 XCSE 20210826 10:05:59.639000
13 759 XCSE 20210826 10:08:47.025000
27 760 XCSE 20210826 10:09:34.856000
28 762 XCSE 20210826 10:40:06.084000
27 759 XCSE 20210826 11:02:45.002000
26 759 XCSE 20210826 11:02:45.002000
16 758 XCSE 20210826 11:24:16.192000
11 758 XCSE 20210826 11:24:16.192000
54 759 XCSE 20210826 11:35:07.021000
3 760 XCSE 20210826 12:05:47.285000
24 760 XCSE 20210826 12:05:47.285000
27 759 XCSE 20210826 12:11:43.657000
28 760 XCSE 20210826 12:38:51.417000
28 763 XCSE 20210826 13:42:35.488000
1 763 XCSE 20210826 14:01:16.037000
26 763 XCSE 20210826 14:01:16.056000
27 763 XCSE 20210826 14:16:20.801000
29 763 XCSE 20210826 14:22:49.911000
57 765 XCSE 20210826 14:57:28.246000
27 764 XCSE 20210826 15:07:38.109000
27 763 XCSE 20210826 15:21:22.677000
28 762 XCSE 20210826 15:24:00.384000
7 762 XCSE 20210826 15:39:53.701000
21 762 XCSE 20210826 15:39:53.703000
1 761 XCSE 20210826 15:44:34.576000
27 761 XCSE 20210826 15:44:34.576000
28 760 XCSE 20210826 15:52:43.748000
17 759 XCSE 20210826 15:56:52.645000
5 758 XCSE 20210826 16:25:13.490000
27 758 XCSE 20210826 16:26:39.636000
51 758 XCSE 20210826 16:26:39.636000
28 758 XCSE 20210826 16:26:39.636000
4 758 XCSE 20210826 16:26:39.636000
60 760 XCSE 20210826 16:31:24.073964
1 760 XCSE 20210826 16:31:24.073964
15 757 XCSE 20210827 9:16:24.145000
12 757 XCSE 20210827 9:16:24.145000
26 756 XCSE 20210827 9:26:11.689000
27 756 XCSE 20210827 9:51:24.387000
3 756 XCSE 20210827 9:51:24.387000
1 756 XCSE 20210827 9:57:04.072000
13 756 XCSE 20210827 9:57:04.072000
3 756 XCSE 20210827 9:57:04.072000
10 756 XCSE 20210827 9:57:04.072000
26 756 XCSE 20210827 10:02:40.933000
28 759 XCSE 20210827 10:20:33.880000
28 757 XCSE 20210827 11:01:04.540000
26 756 XCSE 20210827 11:15:49.059000
26 756 XCSE 20210827 11:31:44.303000
25 756 XCSE 20210827 11:56:09.710000
1 756 XCSE 20210827 11:56:09.710000
27 756 XCSE 20210827 12:31:54.733000
27 756 XCSE 20210827 12:31:54.733000
27 756 XCSE 20210827 12:44:47.095000
3 757 XCSE 20210827 13:28:28.354000
3 757 XCSE 20210827 13:31:34.676000
22 757 XCSE 20210827 13:31:34.676000
27 756 XCSE 20210827 13:49:34.856000
2 757 XCSE 20210827 14:00:18.090000
5 757 XCSE 20210827 14:00:18.092000
2 757 XCSE 20210827 14:30:17.223000
7 757 XCSE 20210827 14:30:17.260000
44 757 XCSE 20210827 14:30:17.260000
1 757 XCSE 20210827 14:30:17.260000
7 756 XCSE 20210827 15:06:41.755000
27 757 XCSE 20210827 15:20:08.173000
6 757 XCSE 20210827 15:20:08.173000
26 756 XCSE 20210827 15:24:03.164000
1 756 XCSE 20210827 15:38:40.776000
2 756 XCSE 20210827 15:48:11.118000
25 756 XCSE 20210827 15:48:11.118000
47 755 XCSE 20210827 15:59:05.673208
92 755 XCSE 20210827 15:59:20.683446

Attachment





