Share buy-back programme – week 34
Date 30.08.2021
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
|
18,150
|
736.22
|
13,362,423
|23 August 2021
|1,500
|743.12
|1,114,680
|24 August 2021
|1,400
|744.10
|1,041,740
|25 August 2021
|1,200
|756.42
|907,704
|26 August 2021
|1,000
|760.29
|760,290
|27 August 2021
|700
|756.17
|529,319
|Total under the current share buy-back programme
|
23,950
|
739.71
|
17,716,156
|Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
|
361,605
|
622.19
|
224,988,722
|Total bought back
|385,555
|629.49
|242,704,878
With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 385,555 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
