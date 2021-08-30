Hafnia Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected as Oil Demand Rises
- (PLX AI) – Q2 net income USD -11.2 million vs. estimate USD -14 million
- Q2 EBITDA USD 37.9 million vs. estimate USD 28 million
- Company says sees decreasing global oil inventories as a result of increasing demand
- Adds expect the market to improve in Q4 2021 due to accelerated widespread vaccination programs in major economies worldwide
- As of 17 August 2021, 68% of total earning days of the fleet were covered for Q3 at USD 10,700 per day
- Cash flow breakeven was USD 13,288 per day in the quarter
