Hafnia Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected as Oil Demand Rises Autor: PLX AI | 30.08.2021, 08:41 | 32 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 08:41 | (PLX AI) – Q2 net income USD -11.2 million vs. estimate USD -14 millionQ2 EBITDA USD 37.9 million vs. estimate USD 28 millionCompany says sees decreasing global oil inventories as a result of increasing demandAdds expect the market to improve in Q4 … (PLX AI) – Q2 net income USD -11.2 million vs. estimate USD -14 millionQ2 EBITDA USD 37.9 million vs. estimate USD 28 millionCompany says sees decreasing global oil inventories as a result of increasing demandAdds expect the market to improve in Q4 … (PLX AI) – Q2 net income USD -11.2 million vs. estimate USD -14 million

Q2 EBITDA USD 37.9 million vs. estimate USD 28 million

Company says sees decreasing global oil inventories as a result of increasing demand

Adds expect the market to improve in Q4 2021 due to accelerated widespread vaccination programs in major economies worldwide

As of 17 August 2021, 68% of total earning days of the fleet were covered for Q3 at USD 10,700 per day

Cash flow breakeven was USD 13,288 per day in the quarter Hafnia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Hafnia Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer