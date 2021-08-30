checkAd

Hafnia Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected as Oil Demand Rises

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Q2 net income USD -11.2 million vs. estimate USD -14 million
  • Q2 EBITDA USD 37.9 million vs. estimate USD 28 million
  • Company says sees decreasing global oil inventories as a result of increasing demand
  • Adds expect the market to improve in Q4 2021 due to accelerated widespread vaccination programs in major economies worldwide
  • As of 17 August 2021, 68% of total earning days of the fleet were covered for Q3 at USD 10,700 per day
  • Cash flow breakeven was USD 13,288 per day in the quarter
