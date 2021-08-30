checkAd

Mexus Continues to Increase Production at its Santa Elena Mine

Autor: Accesswire
30.08.2021, 09:00  |  18   |   |   

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that it has reached a new milestone as it continues to produce and ship activated gold bearing carbon for processing. Payment for the …

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that it has reached a new milestone as it continues to produce and ship activated gold bearing carbon for processing. Payment for the initial shipment is expected to be received by mid-September. The company now expects to ship activated carbon twice a month with a minimum of 45 oz. gold and 100 oz. silver. Monthly production will begin to increase in October 2021 as the company builds out and adds to the existing 100,000 ton leach pad.

Operationally, Mexus continues mining at the Santa Elena Vein 2 area which is carried out selectively as control sampling and fire assays are guiding production. Mixed oxides and quartz vein- shear zone areas are treated differently with lower grades being worked around. The company is currently producing and hauling approximately 600 to 800 tons per day.

Between July 8th and August 26th 49 control samples were assayed with impressive results. Shear zone material remains between 1.5 to 2 grams average gold content with up to 100 grams per ton silver. Quartz vein mineral is averaging 5.4 grams per ton gold and a wide spectrum of silver values from 13 to 50 grams per ton with some high bonanza spots. Very few blank gold samples in between show a homogeneous gold content throughout the vein structure. In addition, deeper levels have increased gold and silver values due to the weathering effect. Vein 2 mineral continues to be hauled and crushed to the pad site.

Mexus is considering all offers to develop its 3 properties: Santa Elena, Mabel, Ures. The company believes that the right partner would leverage Mexus' opportunity to maximize shareholder returns.

Recent-fire-assays

About Mexus Gold US
Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. 
Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement
Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

SOURCE: Mexus Gold US



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661904/Mexus-Continues-to-Increase-Producti ...

Mexus Gold US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mexus Continues to Increase Production at its Santa Elena Mine CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that it has reached a new milestone as it continues to produce and ship activated gold bearing carbon for processing. Payment for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sinopec Records 2021 Interim Net Profit RMB 40.0 Billion Better than Pre-pandemic Level Maintain ...
XPhyto Launches First Commercial Biosensor for Oral Disease
Mexus Continues to Increase Production at its Santa Elena Mine
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...