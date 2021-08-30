A festival concept with a future: Successful Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions

Yesterday, Sunday, August 29, a 77 Bombay Street concert in Lachen marked the end of the festivities of the Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions. In a summer where the weather left much to be desired, around 500 visitors were all the more excited about open air concerts being made possible thanks to a new concert series on Lake Zurich. The concept involving national artists and local newcomers was very well received.

Last year, Sunrise demonstrated a passion for festival fans and musicians with the first drive-in, open-air concert in Switzerland. To prevent the festival summer of 2021 from being a complete washout, the organizers of the Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions simply moved it onto the water from August 19-29.

7 lake municipalities, 8 concerts and 16 live acts

In total, eight well-known Swiss artists took part in the innovative festival concept and performed on a floating stage for the first time. To express their commitment to the region, Sunrise UPC and the organizers came up with something special: The national artists were supported by local newcomers from the seven lake municipalities. «Our floating boat not only established a connection between the municipalities, but also built bridges between established musicians and emerging young artists,» says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC. «Of course, we're really pleased that several of the concerts were completely sold out and that the festival series with the silent concerts was so well received by the audience.»



Potential for more lake sessions

The approximately 500 vaccinated, recovered or tested visitors, who listened to the closing concert by 77 Bombay Street through their headphones despite cool temperatures on the lakeside in Lachen yesterday, were a testament to the success of the first Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions. «We are also receiving positive feedback from the host communities - requests for a second session in summer 2022 have been expressed several times,» says Fabian Villiger from the events team. «The concept has proven successful and we already have ideas for how it could be expanded further», continues Villiger.