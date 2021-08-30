checkAd

XPhyto Launches First Commercial Biosensor for Oral Disease

Biosensor test dissolves on the tongue and turns bitter indicating the presence of oral inflammation after five minutesEasy and simple at-home self-checks improve oral health and indicate inflammation early onTest successfully registered with the …

  • Biosensor test dissolves on the tongue and turns bitter indicating the presence of oral inflammation after five minutes
  • Easy and simple at-home self-checks improve oral health and indicate inflammation early on
  • Test successfully registered with the German authorities and is ready for partnering with wholesale distribution partners and market launch
  • The global Biosensor market is expected to cross USD 38.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period according to Market Research Future

VANCOUVER, BC and FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") with its partner and acquisition target, 3a-diagnostics GmbH ("3a"), has successfully registered their first biosensor test in oral inflammation with the German authorities (cosmetic products notification). The easy at-home self-check can be performed without the need for specific medical knowledge or training, analytical equipment or even a power supply. When placed on the tongue, the thin film dissolves and, after 5 minutes, the biosensor releases a bitter taste in case of oral inflammation. The biosensor functions as a quick test for heightened levels of certain bacteria and viruses to check whether a doctor's visit and further tests are necessary.

Dr. Heinrich Jehle, Managing Director of 3a-diagnostics GmbH, explained: "We are delighted to announce the successful registration of our biosensor test for oral inflammation indications. Our enzyme-activated biosensors are developed for real-time, low-cost and easy-to-use oral screening applications for the rapid detection of infectious diseases at home or at the point-of-care. This new technology offers advantages over conventional detection methods. Its innovative approach using the tongue as a sensor provides a unique selling proposition that clearly sets it apart from established competitors. Easily accessible indicators for oral inflammation lead to patients visiting their doctor earlier in the course of the disease thus improving oral health and patient care on a fundamental level."

Hugh Rogers, Director and CEO of XPhyto added: "The successful registration of the oral inflammation test is another milestone in our fruitful collaboration with 3a-diagnostics. Biosensors in general, and 3a's innovative biosensor system in particular, are a promising and reliable platform technology for accurate, early screening and diagnosis of diseases. The inflammation test is already the second product successfully developed and launched with our partner 3a, confirming our strong rational for the closing of our acquisition in October. With a focus on the burgeoning multi-billion-dollar disease detection market, together with 3a we are marketing point-of-care screening systems developed over the past decade and are well positioned for success."

