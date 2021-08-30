Prefer Bakkafrost, Mowi Over SalMar, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost and Mowi are preferable stocks to SalMar, analysts at Bank of America said.
- Bakkafrost has peer-leading organic growth, while Mowi has the highest price leverage in the sector
- Both are rated buy at Bank of America, while SalMar is rated underperform
- SalMar price target cut to NOK 610 from NOK 630 at BofA
