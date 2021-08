Prefer Bakkafrost, Mowi Over SalMar, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 30.08.2021, 09:05 | 15 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 09:05 | (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost and Mowi are preferable stocks to SalMar, analysts at Bank of America said. Bakkafrost has peer-leading organic growth, while Mowi has the highest price leverage in the sectorBoth are rated buy at Bank of America, while SalMar … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost and Mowi are preferable stocks to SalMar, analysts at Bank of America said. Bakkafrost has peer-leading organic growth, while Mowi has the highest price leverage in the sectorBoth are rated buy at Bank of America, while SalMar … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost and Mowi are preferable stocks to SalMar, analysts at Bank of America said.

Bakkafrost has peer-leading organic growth, while Mowi has the highest price leverage in the sector

Both are rated buy at Bank of America, while SalMar is rated underperform

SalMar price target cut to NOK 610 from NOK 630 at BofA Bakkafrost P/F Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bakkafrost P/F Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer