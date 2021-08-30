Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q2 2021 Interim Report (January - June)
Financial Highlights
- Consolidated revenue US$ 22.9 mln (H1 2020: US$ 28.4 mln).
- Net profit after tax US$ 3.7 mln (H1 2020: US$ 8.6 mln).
- EBITDA US$ 10.6 mln (H1 2020: US$ 16.8 mln).
- Net cash flow generated from operating activities US$ 10.7 mln (H1 2020: US$ 14.7 mln).
- In June 2021, further improvements of the terms of the VTB loan facility: the interest rate was reduced to 3 months LIBOR plus 3.7% and the compulsory “cash sweep” was canceled.
- Since 1 January 2021, Auriant Mining Group has changed the presentation currency from Swedish krona to U.S. dollars (USD) and presented the Group’s H1 2021 consolidated financial statements in USD.
Operational Highlights
- Volume of ore processed through the CIL plant amounted to 207 thousand tonnes with an average grade of 2.24 g/t (total gold in processed ore – 463 kg). The CIL plant was operating at projected throughput per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at a higher recovery rate of 92.9%.
- In H1 2021, total gold production was 455 kg (14,626 oz), compared to 521 kg (16,750 oz) in H1 2020, a decrease of 13%, or 66 kg (2,124 oz).
- H1 2021 gold sales were 392 kg (12,598 oz), compared to 537 kg (17,249 oz) in H1 2020, a decrease of 145 kg (4,651 oz), or 27%.
- Average selling price for gold increased by 10% to US$ 1,821 per oz (H1 2020: US$ 1,648 per oz).
- Total cash cost increased by 22% to US$ 705 per oz (H1 2020: US$ 577 per oz). The cost driver was higher stripping volume. H1 2021 stripping was 773.8 thousand m3 (+344.8 thousand m3, or 80% more than in H1 2020).
- 2021 annual total gold production forecast is 900 - 930 kg (28,936 – 29,900 oz). Annual throughput of the CIL plant will amount to 350 - 380 thousand tonnes.
Full report is available here
This will be followed by a ZOOM Conference for analysts and investors with Danilo Lange (CEO), Vladimir Vorushkin (CFO) and Petr Kustikov (COO), who will be presenting Auriant Mining’s H1 2021 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.
The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 14:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).
To participate in a ZOOM Conference on Monday, August 30th, please send to our email conf@auriant.com the following information: email, name, Company name. We will send the conference ID and passcode by email.
If you have any questions, you can send them to our email: conf@auriant.com.
For more information, please contact:
Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com
