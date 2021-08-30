Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q2 2021 Interim Report (January - June)

Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue US$ 22.9 mln (H1 2020: US$ 28.4 mln).

US$ 22.9 mln (H1 2020: US$ 28.4 mln). Net profit after tax US$ 3.7 mln (H1 2020: US$ 8.6 mln).

US$ 3.7 mln (H1 2020: US$ 8.6 mln). EBITDA US$ 10.6 mln (H1 2020: US$ 16.8 mln).

US$ 10.6 mln (H1 2020: US$ 16.8 mln). Net cash flow generated from operating activities US$ 10.7 mln (H1 2020: US$ 14.7 mln).

US$ 10.7 mln (H1 2020: US$ 14.7 mln). In June 2021, further improvements of the terms of the VTB loan facility: the interest rate was reduced to 3 months LIBOR plus 3.7% and the compulsory “cash sweep” was canceled.

Since 1 January 2021, Auriant Mining Group has changed the presentation currency from Swedish krona to U.S. dollars (USD) and presented the Group’s H1 2021 consolidated financial statements in USD.

Operational Highlights

Volume of ore processed through the CIL plant amounted to 207 thousand tonnes with an average grade of 2.24 g/t (total gold in processed ore – 463 kg). The CIL plant was operating at projected throughput per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at a higher recovery rate of 92.9%.

through the CIL plant amounted to 207 thousand tonnes with an average grade of 2.24 g/t (total gold in processed ore – 463 kg). The CIL plant was operating at projected throughput per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at a higher recovery rate of 92.9%. In H1 2021, total gold production was 455 kg (14,626 oz), compared to 521 kg (16,750 oz) in H1 2020, a decrease of 13%, or 66 kg (2,124 oz).

was 455 kg (14,626 oz), compared to 521 kg (16,750 oz) in H1 2020, a decrease of 13%, or 66 kg (2,124 oz). H1 2021 gold sales were 392 kg (12,598 oz), compared to 537 kg (17,249 oz) in H1 2020, a decrease of 145 kg (4,651 oz), or 27%.

were 392 kg (12,598 oz), compared to 537 kg (17,249 oz) in H1 2020, a decrease of 145 kg (4,651 oz), or 27%. Average selling price for gold increased by 10% to US$ 1,821 per oz (H1 2020: US$ 1,648 per oz).

Total cash cost increased by 22% to US$ 705 per oz (H1 2020: US$ 577 per oz). The cost driver was higher stripping volume. H1 2021 stripping was 773.8 thousand m3 (+344.8 thousand m3, or 80% more than in H1 2020).

2021 annual total gold production forecast is 900 - 930 kg (28,936 – 29,900 oz). Annual throughput of the CIL plant will amount to 350 - 380 thousand tonnes.

