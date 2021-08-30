Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 23 August to 27 August 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,166,921 272,491,653 23 August 2021 18,120 135.22 2,450,194 24 August 2021 16,965 133.78 2,269,571 25 August 2021 19,184 133.10 2,553,402 26 August 2021 15,000 130.23 1,953,461 27 August 2021 15,000 129.30 1,939,571 Accumulated under the programme 2,251,190 283,657,851

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 23 August – 27 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,834,764 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.91% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments