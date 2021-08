Equinor May Quadruple Share Buyback Next Year, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 30.08.2021, 09:19 | 23 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 09:19 | (PLX AI) – Equinor is likely to quadruple its share buyback next year, analysts at Bank of America said.Equinor is best positioned to benefit from rising gas prices, and could revise its share buyback to USD 5 billion from USD 1.2 billion next year, … (PLX AI) – Equinor is likely to quadruple its share buyback next year, analysts at Bank of America said.Equinor is best positioned to benefit from rising gas prices, and could revise its share buyback to USD 5 billion from USD 1.2 billion next year, … (PLX AI) – Equinor is likely to quadruple its share buyback next year, analysts at Bank of America said.

Equinor is best positioned to benefit from rising gas prices, and could revise its share buyback to USD 5 billion from USD 1.2 billion next year, BofA said

Equinor is rated buy at BofA, with a price target of NOK 222



