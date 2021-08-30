checkAd

Single-Use NPWT Devices Market Worth $1,673.1 Million by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 09:30  |  20   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence, global single-use negative-pressure wound therapy devices market value, which was $770.2 million in 2020, is set to witness an 8.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, to reach $1,673.1 million by 2030.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

The strongest factors leading to the market advance are:

  • Rising Incidence of Burns: Every year, almost 180,000 people succumb to burn injures, says the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, such incidents are also a key reason behind disability-adjusted life years (DALY), which is propelling the demand for NPWT, an advanced wound care technique.
  • Increasing Number of Diabetics: The increasing prevalence of diabetes is another driver for the single-use NPWT devices market advance because it often leads to diabetic foot ulcers, a type of chronic wound that is difficult to cure via traditional wound healing products. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the worldwide diabetes incidence in the age group of 20–79 will rise from 463 million in 2019 to 700 million in 2045.

Browse in-depth report on Single-Use NPWT Devices Market Outlook and Revenue Forecast to 2030

Due to the lockdowns initiated and shift seen in the focus of the worldwide healthcare fraternity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the single-use NPWT devices market was negatively affected. This led to the reduced manufacturing and trade of such products, as well as their lower adoption due to the closure of many clinics, surgery departments, and burns units. But, since the lifting of the lockdowns and resumption of manufacturing operations and medical facilities, the market has been growing again.

The highest single-use NPWT devices market CAGR in the coming years, under the application segment, is set to be seen in the surgical wounds category. As surgeries often lead to post-operative wounds, the demand for single-use NPWT devices is rising among patients recovering at home or those with restricted mobility. In this regard, the rising volume of Caesarean section surgeries is propelling the market growth by driving the demand for wound healing products that can minimize the chances of post-op infection.

North America held the largest share in the single-use NPWT devices market in the past on account of the existence of numerous market players, rising spending on healthcare, and extensive research and development (R&D) in advanced wound care.

The most-significant global single-use NPWT devices market players include Devon International Group, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec Group plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Talley Group Limited, Acelity L.P. Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Medela AG, Carilex Medical GmbH, Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc., TRIAGE MEDITECH PVT. LTD., and Paul Hartmann AG.

Browse Other Related Reports

  • Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market 
  • Wound Care Market Report 
  • Wound Dressing Market Report 

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Single-Use NPWT Devices Market Worth $1,673.1 Million by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence, global single-use negative-pressure wound therapy devices market value, which was $770.2 million in 2020, is set to witness an 8.1% CAGR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Calterah Securing a DOW Deal with Its mmWave Radar AiP Chip
NORECO: Arrival of Tyra Topsides
Victims, Lawyers call for ICC to open War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity Investigation into ...
VFS Global to expand Philippines ePassport Renewal Centre network to nine new countries
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Single-Use NPWT Devices Market Worth $1,673.1 Million by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence
Titel
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...