30.08.2021 / 09:37

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Link

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Epigenomics AG

b) LEI

549300X1C4U862NDLN97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Subscription right

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 11,490 subscription rights in connection with an issue of convertible bonds

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

