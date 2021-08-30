checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.08.2021 / 09:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Link

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Epigenomics AG

b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription right

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 11,490 subscription rights in connection with an issue of convertible bonds

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

 
