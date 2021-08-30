checkAd

SPI Energy Files Design Patent for Solar Retractable Roof in EdisonFuture Electric Pickup

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has filed a design patent for a solar retractable roof in an electric motor vehicle. This new patent allows a moveable, retractable roof portion of the vehicle to generate solar power in a novel design approach.

Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy, commented, "We are very excited about this new retractable solar design technology. In addition to providing a stunning visual signature, our technology solves an unmet challenge of EVs, harnessing the power of the sun to continuously recharge vehicle batteries while operating in the field, making this patent useful for a number of EV applications. As solar manufacturing processes are evolving and the need for solar on a vehicle increases, this patent can create solar energy while still being capable of a moveable design. This invention and type of system is a significant enhancement to the existing new suite of technology we are launching with our vehicles. Additionally, we strongly believe that this technology will create a new standard in this arena of solar panel devices on a vehicle."

The retractable solar roof technology is being incorporated into the Company's wholly owned EdisonFuture subsidiary's new electric pickup truck, EF1-T. Developed in partnership with Icona and leading automaker partners, EF1-T is the first product in a line of advanced all-electric pickup trucks incorporating EdisonFuture and Phoenix Motorcars' vision for human-centered future transportation and revolutionize how customers and vehicles interact.

Approximately 2.9 million pickup trucks were sold in the US in 2020, representing nearly 20% of the entire US auto market. According to data from Cox Automotive, nearly 2-in-5 consumers in the market for a pickup truck over the next two years are considering an electric pickup truck. The North American EV market is estimated at $16 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $148 billion in 2028, according to Grandview Research.

