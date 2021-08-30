Contemplating issuance of senior non-preferred bond
Sbanken ASA has mandated DNB Markets for a potential issuance of a senior non-preferred bond. The transaction is subject to market conditions.
Contact details,
Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704
Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
