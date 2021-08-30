Contemplating issuance of senior non-preferred bond Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.08.2021, 09:46 | 43 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 09:46 | Sbanken ASA has mandated DNB Markets for a potential issuance of a senior non-preferred bond. The transaction is subject to market conditions.



Contact details,

Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704

Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



