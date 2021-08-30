checkAd

Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 07 2021

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 JUILLET 2021

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 224 069 369
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 268 184 471
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 268 059 862

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 JULY 2021

Total number of shares 224,069,369
Theoretical number of voting rights 268 184 471
Number of exercisable voting rights 268,059,862

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

