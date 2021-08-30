checkAd

RESOLUTIONS OF AFARAK GROUP PLC’S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

09:00 London, 11:00 Helsinki, 30 August 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting was held at the Company’s headquarter in Helsinki on August 30, 2021 under special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Meeting elected, as per the proposal of the Board of Directors, Authorised Public Accountant Firm Tietotili Audit Oy as the Auditor of the Company. Tietotili Audit Oy has informed that the auditor with the main responsibility will be Authorised Public Accountant Urpo Salo.

Afarak Group Plc has, on 30 August 2021, a total of 252,041,814 shares and votes and the Company holds in total 6,073,991 of its own shares in treasury.

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available on the internet at the Company's website www.afarak.com at the latest on 13 September 2021.

IN HELSINKI, ON 30 AUGUST 2021

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Guy Konsbruck
CEO

For additional information, please contact:
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
www.afarak.com





