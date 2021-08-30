checkAd

SATO develops the Hakunila district of Vantaa 161 new rental homes in Raudikkokuja street

SATO Corporation
Press release 30 August 2021 at 11:00 am



SATO, one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers, is developing new non-subsidised rental homes in Raudikkokuja street in the Vantaa district of Hakunila. Construction began in June this year and the homes will be move-in ready in May 2023.

SATO has been taking part in the development of the eastern Vantaa district of Hakunila since the 1970s and has more than 700 rental homes in the area. SATO is investing in the development of Hakunila in many ways: apartment buildings constructed in the 1970s have been renovated in recent years and infill construction projects are creating new homes for the area. Providing Hakunila with access to rail transport, the currently planned Vantaa Light Rail will improve the area’s transport links even further.

“We’ve been closely involved in the development of Hakunila right from the start. We also want to continue to participate in the renewal and development of Hakunila as a residential area together with the City of Vantaa and other actors. The efficient local transport connections, easy access to nature and services provide an excellent foundation for the development of a residential area where people enjoy living and everyday life is smooth,” says Arto Aalto, Vice President, Investments at SATO.

Raudikkokuja street block to undergo major renewal, with Hiirakkokuja area also to be developed

Owned by SATO and constructed in the 1970s, the Raudikkokuja 3 and 5 properties have undergone full renovation that was completed in 2019. The new property now under construction, Raudikkokuja 7, will be implemented as an infill construction project in the same block in part on the site of the current parking lots of Raudikkokuja 3, 5 and 10. There are currently a total of 216 SATO rental homes in the Raudikkokuja block.

On 2 June 2021, SATO signed a construction contract with TNRak Oy on the property to rise at Raudikkokuja 7, and construction work has already begun. The property will consist of 161 new rental homes on a lot owned by the housing company.

“The amendment to the local detailed plan and the design solution for the Raudikkokuja street block were prepared in good cooperation with the City of Vantaa planning and building control departments,” Arto Aalto says.

In conjunction with the project, new parking lots will be built in the block and the play area in Raudikkopuisto park will be upgraded. The amendment to the local detailed plan also includes three new lots for owner-occupied apartment buildings, with two of these implemented by T2H Rakennus Oy.

