Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 to 27 August:                                               

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 106,098   1,598,230,131
23 August 2021 596 17,316.0235 10,320,350
24 August 2021 798 17,109.3358 13,653,250
25 August 2021 922 16,924.5770 15,604,460
26 August 2021 495 17,086.8283 8,457,980
27 August 2021 398 17,114.6985 6,811,650
Total 23-27 August 3,209   54,847,690
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 August 2021* 3,401 17,091.8323 58,129,322
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 64,282   1,088,498,267
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 112,708   1,711,207,143
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
