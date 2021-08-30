SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile payment market size is expected to reach USD 273.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc . The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2021 to 2028 . The rising penetration rate of smartphones and the growing preference for contactless payments across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Continued integration of biometric authentication into mobile payments also bodes well for the growth of the market. According to a study published by Biometric Update, the use of biometrics in mobile commerce, app-based purchase, and mobile device payments is expected to emerge into a market worth USD 3.0 trillion by 2025.

Solution providers are aggressively facilitating smart parking payment solutions. For instance, in February 2021, Google announced a new feature that allows users to pay for parking slots within Google Maps. The feature would be available for Android users in over 400 U.S. cities and would soon be rolled out for iPhones also. Transit companies are adopting mobile ticking aggressively, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2020, Saskatoon Transit, a mass transportation system provider, announced the rollout of a new service that allows people to buy tickets on their smartphones.

Key Insights & Findings:

The near field communication segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing preference for NFC-based payment solutions among merchants and customers

The B2C segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing use of mobile devices for making personal payments

The proximity payment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of payment solutions based on NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity

The retail and e-commerce segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the increasing partnerships between mobile payment providers and retailers

In Asia Pacific , the market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing use of smartphones for online shopping of packaged food and drinks is driving the market in the region

Read 160 page market research report, "Mobile Payment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Payment Type (B2B, B2C, B2G), By Location, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research