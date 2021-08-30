Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 August 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.08.2021, 10:36 | 16 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 10:36 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 460

0

-

-

-

98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 2,020

1,520

-0.575 100 % 100.2899 98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II

1,980

860

-0.575 100 % 100.4380 98 18692 DKT 01/09/22 III 2,600

1,000

-0.575 100 % 100.5864 Total 7,060

3,380

The sale will settle 1 September 2021







