Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 August 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 30.08.2021, 10:36 | 16 | 0 |
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|
460
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|
2,020
|
1,520
|-0.575
|100 %
|100.2899
|
98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II
|
1,980
|
860
|-0.575
|100 %
|100.4380
|98 18692 DKT 01/09/22 III
|
2,600
|
1,000
|-0.575
|100 %
|100.5864
|Total
|
7,060
|
3,380
The sale will settle 1 September 2021
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0