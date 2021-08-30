checkAd

Moonbug Entertainment and Sky Kids to Expand Blippi In The UK

A collection of Blippi and Care Bears episodes will soon be available on Sky Kids

 

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. is broadening its partnership with Sky Kids with new episodes of hit shows Blippi and Care Bears. A selection of Blippi episodes and specials, including Blippi's Great Green AdventureSummer Sports Camp and Halloween, will be available on Sky Kids starting in August. Season two of Care Bears: Unlock the Music will also air on the platform. 

Blippi

Moonbug has a longstanding partnership with Sky. In June 2020, the entertainment company launched its own kids' channel on Sky Kids. Moonbug's programs available on Sky Kids include Little Baby Bum, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Digley and Dazey, Dr Poppy's Pet Rescue, T-Rex Ranch, Gecko's Garage, The Sharksons, Supa Strikas and Mia's Magic Playground.

"Sky Kids has been an incredible partner in bringing Moonbug's fun, educational programs to children across the United Kingdom and we are thrilled to be expanding our partnership by adding more Blippi and Care Bears to their line-up," said Nicolas Eglau, Managing Director EMEA at Moonbug. "Blippi's adventures inspire children to get curious and explore the world around them and we can't wait to introduce his adventures to new fans in the UK."

Lucy Murphy, Director of Sky Kids Content UK & ROI said, "When it comes to entertaining the kids choice is key, so we're thrilled to be adding the latest shows from the brilliant team at Moonbug, with additions like Blippi's Great Green Adventure and Care Bears: Unlock the Music sure to educate and entertain in equal measure."

Blippi is a live action, educational children's show for kids ages 2-6 years old. Through singing, dancing, and exploring, Blippi helps children understand the world around them and encourages vocabulary development. From snowy hills to wildlife parks to museums, Blippi brings children on all kinds of learning adventures. 

In season two of Care Bears: Unlock the Music, Tenderheart Bear, Good Luck Bear, Wish Bear, Cheer Bear, Bedtime Bear, Love-a-Lot Bear, Grumpy Bear and Funshine Bear go on adventures to spread love and care around the world!

For more information about the other shows, please visit: moonbug.com/shows. 

About Moonbug

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' titles in the world. Moonbugs lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 27 languages.

In just three years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1603996/Moonbug_Blippi.jpg




