BAM; P2 Gold Intersects 2.63 g/t Gold Over 45.85 meters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the first three holes drilled to test the newly-discovered Monarch Gold Zone at its BAM Property located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia.

“BAM delivered out of the gate with excellent results from the first drill holes into the newly discovered Monarch Gold Zone,” commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. “Drill results correlate well with the soil geochemical sampling results from 2020. Drilling, combined with results from 2020 and 2021 mapping, sampling, geophysics and soil geochemical sampling, demonstrate the potential for the Monarch Gold Zone to be a significant gold discovery.”

Select drill results (see Table 1 below for drill results) from the first three drill holes, BAM-001, 002, and 003, include:

  • Hole BAM-001 intersected 0.62 g/t gold over 50.75 meters, including 9.75 meters grading 1.11 g/t gold; and
  • Hole BAM-003 intersected 2.63 g/t gold over 45.85 meters, including 9.20 meters grading 7.30 g/t gold.

BAM-003 is located approximately 320 meters northwest of BAM-001, with BAM-002 located approximately 220 meters southeast of BAM-001. Plan maps and sections for drill holes BAM-001, 002 and 003 of the BAM 2021 Drill Program are available here.

BAM 2021 Exploration

The BAM 2021 Drill Program consisted of six holes totaling 835.9 meters. The Monarch Gold Zone was tested with drill holes BAM-001, 002, 003, and 005, which were targeted on coincident IP chargeability anomalies with highly anomalous gold in soil values of up to 5.7 grams per tonne. The Jan Copper Zone was tested with drill holes BAM-004 and 006, which were targeted on soil geochemistry with values in excess of 1% copper and surface showings exposed ‎in historical trenches. The drill results for holes BAM-004, 005 and 006 will be reported upon receipt.

Based upon the 2021 mapping and sampling and geophysics programs and 2020 soil geochemical sampling and geophysics programs, the Monarch Gold Zone is interpreted to extend over one kilometer north-south and up to 500 meters east-west at surface and the Jan Copper Zone is interpreted to extend approximately one kilometer north-south and over 500 meters east-west at surface.

Planning for the BAM 2022 Exploration Program will begin later this fall and is expected to include diamond drilling to test the full extent of the Monarch Gold Zone.

Monarch Gold Zone and Jan Copper Zone Mineralization

