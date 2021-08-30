SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surge protection devices market size is expected to reach USD 4.41 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc . The growing need to protect electrical equipment from surges is primarily expected to drive the growth of the market. The high costs associated with electrical equipment downtime are also expected to drive the adoption of surge protection devices (SPDs) over the forecast period. The growing awareness among consumers about safeguarding electronic appliances from potential surges also bodes well for the growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The hard-wired segment is estimated to emerge as the largest segment market over the forecast period as hard-wired SPDs are primarily used for protecting various electrical equipment and devices from surges

The Type 1 segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Type 1 SPDs are particularly used to protect electronic equipment from lightning surges

The 50.1-100 kA segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period in line with the rapid residential and commercial infrastructure development across the globe

Industries and manufacturing units are the major end users of SPDs as they put a strong emphasis on preventing equipment downtime

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the aggressive investments to cater to the rising demand for energy in line with the growing population

Surge protection devices are critical for businesses and both residential and commercial establishments. SPDs help in protecting consumer electronics and electrical equipment from voltage fluctuations. SPDs are available in various types and are used in an electrical distribution system depending on the requirement posed by the location. SPDs also safeguard electrical equipment from the surges caused during lightning strikes.