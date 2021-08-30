checkAd

Zealand Pharma Inches Higher on Positive Phase 1 Obesity Drug Data

Autor: PLX AI
30.08.2021   

(PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma shares rose 1.2 percent after positive early data on phase 1 trial of its BI 456906 obesity drug candidate. Patients involved in the study saw greater bodyweight reduction than placebo, with no unexpected safety issues, …

  • (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma shares rose 1.2 percent after positive early data on phase 1 trial of its BI 456906 obesity drug candidate.
  • Patients involved in the study saw greater bodyweight reduction than placebo, with no unexpected safety issues, researchers said in an abstract for the Obesity Week conference
  • Biggest weight loss was 13.7% after 16 weeks
  • Full results will be presented at the conference in the first week of November
