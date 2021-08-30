Zealand Pharma Inches Higher on Positive Phase 1 Obesity Drug Data Autor: PLX AI | 30.08.2021, 11:12 | 40 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 11:12 | (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma shares rose 1.2 percent after positive early data on phase 1 trial of its BI 456906 obesity drug candidate. Patients involved in the study saw greater bodyweight reduction than placebo, with no unexpected safety issues, … (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma shares rose 1.2 percent after positive early data on phase 1 trial of its BI 456906 obesity drug candidate. Patients involved in the study saw greater bodyweight reduction than placebo, with no unexpected safety issues, … (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma shares rose 1.2 percent after positive early data on phase 1 trial of its BI 456906 obesity drug candidate.

Patients involved in the study saw greater bodyweight reduction than placebo, with no unexpected safety issues, researchers said in an abstract for the Obesity Week conference

Biggest weight loss was 13.7% after 16 weeks

Full results will be presented at the conference in the first week of November



Zealand Pharma Aktie





