Sandvik CFO Eliasson Leaves Company
(PLX AI) – Sandvik CFO Tomas Eliasson to leave Sandvik as of Oct. 31.The recruitment process for a new CFO has been initiatedCecilia Felton, currently Vice President Group Control, will serve as the company's interim CFO
