Sandvik CFO Eliasson Leaves Company

(PLX AI) – Sandvik CFO Tomas Eliasson to leave Sandvik as of Oct. 31.The recruitment process for a new CFO has been initiatedCecilia Felton, currently Vice President Group Control, will serve as the company's interim CFO

Cecilia Felton, currently Vice President Group Control, will serve as the company's interim CFO




