IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend recommendation for financial year 2020 increased to EUR 0.75 per share

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG today passed a resolution which calls for an increase in the dividend recommendation to the annual general meeting for the 2020 financial year from EUR 0.55 to EUR 0.75 per share.

The 28th Annual General Meeting for the 2020 financial year will take place on 19 October 2021 and will be held as a "virtual general meeting".







On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe:

Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.1 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under http://www.immofinanz.com



For additional information contact:

Bettina Schragl

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290

M +43 (0)699 1685 7290

communications@immofinanz.com

investor@immofinanz.com

