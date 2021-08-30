checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend recommendation for financial year 2020 increased to EUR 0.75 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.08.2021, 11:55  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate
IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend recommendation for financial year 2020 increased to EUR 0.75 per share

30-Aug-2021 / 11:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend recommendation for financial year 2020 increased to EUR 0.75 per share

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Immofinanz Immobilien Anlagen AG!
Long
Basispreis 19,63€
Hebel 14,23
Ask 1,39
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 22,25€
Hebel 13,00
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG today passed a resolution which calls for an increase in the dividend recommendation to the annual general meeting for the 2020 financial year from EUR 0.55 to EUR 0.75 per share.

The 28th Annual General Meeting for the 2020 financial year will take place on 19 October 2021 and will be held as a "virtual general meeting".




On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe:
Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.1 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under http://www.immofinanz.com

For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com




Contact:
IMMOFINANZ
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com

30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1229703

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1229703  30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229703&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetImmofinanz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Early Mandatory Conversion of the 4.00% Mandatory Convertible Notes
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend recommendation for financial year 2020 increased to EUR 0.75 per share DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend recommendation for financial year 2020 increased to EUR 0.75 per share 30-Aug-2021 / 11:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG zieht positive Bilanz nach erstem Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO führt Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1-zu-4 durch
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: adesso continues seeing strong growth in the first half of 2021 and posts a significant rise in ...
DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG: Ergebnisse 9M '20/'21
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance mit White-Label-Robos auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG 9M '20/'21 Results
DGAP-News: adesso wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 weiter stark und steigert operatives Ergebnis auch vor ...
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Bericht über das 1. Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:57 UhrImmofinanz to Lift 2020 Dividend to EUR 0.75 per Share from EUR 0.55
PLX AI | Analysen
11:55 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividendenvorschlag für Geschäftsjahr 2020 auf EUR 0,75 je Aktie erhöht
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Vorzeitige Pflichtwandlung der 4,00% Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibungen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Early Mandatory Conversion of the 4.00% Mandatory Convertible Notes(1) 
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
07.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 31/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen