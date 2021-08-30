checkAd

New Research from Globe Small Cap Research Unveils SUIC Milestones and Reveals New Insights About Trillion-Dollars Global Opportunity in DeFi Supply Chain Finance Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and its companies and partners - iDrink Technology, Suntech, Midas Touch, and Sinoway International - are facing new opportunities and new …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and its companies and partners - iDrink Technology, Suntech, Midas Touch, and Sinoway International - are facing new opportunities and new challenges ahead as the company continues to invest in growth markets to ensure the group's enhanced capabilities and adequate capital for its bold expansion plans. The recent research report from Globe Small Cap Research presents a fresh perspective on SUIC and its near-term focus to scale its DeFi-based supply chain financing solutions, building competitive advantage through their breakthrough DeFi SCF technology.

SUIC plans to expand Midas Touch offerings in 40 countries by 2022 and to push through with the upcoming IPO of Sinoway International in 2022/23, joining the big players in the mainstream of major asset management funds, including cypto investment funds, adopting blockchain technology in DeFi supply chain finance markets.

"The total value locked up in DeFi contracts has risen to $61.0 billion as of August 15, 2021 compared to $13.0 billion at the beginning of 2021. This has driven a massive rise in the value (market capitalization) of all the tradeable tokens that are used for DeFi smart contracts. The market capitalization of top 100 DeFi tokens is now around US$114 billion, versus just $21 billion at the beginning of this year," reported by Global Small Cap Research.

The research report offers more information about SUIC, including:

Analysis of SUIC's Investments
Analysis of the Recent Balance Sheet 
Discussion of the Management Team's Experience

To read the full report from Globe Small Cap Research, please click on:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

About Midas Touch Technology, United Kingdom
Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

