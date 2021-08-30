checkAd

DGAP-News Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO intensifies 'Operational Excellence' future program at its Oberkirch production site

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.08.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO intensifies 'Operational Excellence' future program at its Oberkirch production site

30.08.2021 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Introduction of a product line-oriented matrix organization in production
- Changes to open up extensive prospects for employees
- Workforce adjustment as part of the site restructuring announced in late 2020
- Additional productivity potential to be harnessed through natural fluctuation
- No further impact on EBIT before currency effects in the 2021 fiscal year

 

Oberkirch, August 30, 2021 - With its "Operational Excellence" future program, PWO is continuing to strengthen the competitiveness of its Oberkirch production site as part of the transformation of the mobility industry. In so doing, we are actively shaping our future positioning in an industry where the pace of change remains high- currently driven in particular by supply bottlenecks, rising purchase prices, and rapidly increasing requirements with regard to climate protection.

By the start of 2022, we will have introduced a product line-oriented matrix organization in production that allows support functions to be integrated into existing areas. The area of process engineering has already been strengthened to systematically bundle all of the support functions. This will also help to significantly improve process quality across the entire value chain.

The new organization will involve the further streamlining and adjustment of the management hierarchy in production. This workforce adjustment forms part of the site restructuring program that was announced on December 29, 2020. The Executive Board continues to strive for the most socially responsible implementation possible in consultation with employee representatives. As provisions have already been recognized, this is not expected to have a further impact on earnings in the 2021 fiscal year. In addition, efficiency analyses in recent months have shown that the new matrix organization offers the potential for additional productivity through the systematic leveraging of synergies. This potential will be harnessed through natural fluctuation.

Seite 1 von 3
Progress-Werk Oberkirch Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: PWO - GANZ frische NEWS !
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO intensifies 'Operational Excellence' future program at its Oberkirch production site DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO intensifies 'Operational Excellence' future program at its Oberkirch production site 30.08.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG zieht positive Bilanz nach erstem Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO führt Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1-zu-4 durch
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: adesso continues seeing strong growth in the first half of 2021 and posts a significant rise in ...
DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG: Ergebnisse 9M '20/'21
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance mit White-Label-Robos auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG 9M '20/'21 Results
DGAP-News: adesso wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 weiter stark und steigert operatives Ergebnis auch vor ...
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Bericht über das 1. Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrDGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO intensiviert Zukunftsprogramm „Operational Excellence' am Produktionsstandort Oberkirch
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: PWO verzichtet auf die Inanspruchnahme der KfW-Kredite
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: PWO decides not to utilize KfW loans
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
05.08.21PWO: Mögliche Risiken im zweiten Halbjahr
4investors | Kommentare
02.08.21DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO mit erfreulicher Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
02.08.21DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO mit erfreulicher Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO with positive business performance in the first half of 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten