Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO intensifies 'Operational Excellence' future program at its Oberkirch production site

- Introduction of a product line-oriented matrix organization in production - Changes to open up extensive prospects for employees - Workforce adjustment as part of the site restructuring announced in late 2020 - Additional productivity potential to be harnessed through natural fluctuation - No further impact on EBIT before currency effects in the 2021 fiscal year

Oberkirch, August 30, 2021 - With its "Operational Excellence" future program, PWO is continuing to strengthen the competitiveness of its Oberkirch production site as part of the transformation of the mobility industry. In so doing, we are actively shaping our future positioning in an industry where the pace of change remains high- currently driven in particular by supply bottlenecks, rising purchase prices, and rapidly increasing requirements with regard to climate protection.

By the start of 2022, we will have introduced a product line-oriented matrix organization in production that allows support functions to be integrated into existing areas. The area of process engineering has already been strengthened to systematically bundle all of the support functions. This will also help to significantly improve process quality across the entire value chain.

The new organization will involve the further streamlining and adjustment of the management hierarchy in production. This workforce adjustment forms part of the site restructuring program that was announced on December 29, 2020. The Executive Board continues to strive for the most socially responsible implementation possible in consultation with employee representatives. As provisions have already been recognized, this is not expected to have a further impact on earnings in the 2021 fiscal year. In addition, efficiency analyses in recent months have shown that the new matrix organization offers the potential for additional productivity through the systematic leveraging of synergies. This potential will be harnessed through natural fluctuation.