Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride

Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Visa (NYSE: V) have announced that starting today and through September, when riders tap on MTA subways or buses with a Chase Visa contactless card, they will donate 10 cents per tap, up to $250,000, to local nonprofit New York Cares. 1

Tap to Pay is Here to Stay (Graphic: Business Wire)

Whether a resident or visitor to New York City, tapping to ride is a quick, easy and secure way to get around New York. Now, riders who tap with their Chase Visa contactless card can also give back to local nonprofit New York Cares, the largest volunteer network in the city, which has been vital in supporting the local community throughout the challenges of the pandemic.

Visa’s Future of Urban Mobility study found that 88% of surveyed riders globally expect contactless payment options on transit2. Today, tap-to-pay usage on MTA public transport is up more than 225% since the start of the year3. Riders who are comfortable returning to subways and buses can get around by simply tapping their Chase Visa contactless cards - no standing in line to purchase or load a separate MetroCard required.

Legendary running back, Saquon Barkley, is joining the effort to give back to New York Cares by tapping to pay on the MTA with his Chase Visa contactless card.

“One of the things I’ve missed most about riding the subway in New York is the connection with my community—whether it be meeting fans, watching musicians perform on the platforms, or seeing new art in the stations—it’s those unexpected moments that make the experience standout,” said Saquon Barkley. “As we start returning to the subway, I’ll be tapping my Chase Visa card to ride, and to support New York’s recovery, because Chase and Visa will donate to New York Cares.”

“The pandemic has taught us that we are all in this together, and New York Cares has done a phenomenal job of enabling New Yorkers to help each other out. We are proud to support their work,” said Rory Wilson, vice president of marketing strategy for contactless payments at Chase. “Chase has issued more than 50 million contactless debit and credit cards to customers and tapping to pay has emerged as one of the fastest growing trends in the payments industry. Chase saw a significant increase in customers who use tap to pay and tap transaction volume has grown 126% in 2021. Since Chase launched contactless cards, customers have made more than 1.2 billion tap to pay transactions.”