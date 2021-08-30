checkAd

KRISPY KREME Makes Market Entry into Egypt with First Shop in Cairo

“Sweet” dreams have become reality in Cairo, Egypt, as Krispy Kreme has opened the global doughnut brand’s first location in the country with its franchise partner Americana Group.

Krispy Kreme’s Cairo Store Opening (Photo: Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme’s iconic Hot Light is now beaming in Cairo, signaling to guests that delicious, hot Original Glazed doughnuts are available to enjoy fresh off the line. The Hot Light Theater shop, which can produce over 100 dozen doughnuts per hour, will be a destination for residents and visitors, while simultaneously serving as a production hub in Krispy Kreme’s omni-channel strategy to distribute and deliver fresh doughnuts daily to customers via multiple points of access.

“The world continues to crave Krispy Kreme, and we continue expanding in a disciplined manner to feed and fuel that craving, growing our business and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” said Mike Tattersfield, CEO of Krispy Kreme. “We’re thrilled to serve awesome, fresh doughnuts in Egypt with Americana, our valued franchise partner in the region.”

Americana, an independently owned and operated franchise partner of Krispy Kreme, currently operates more than 200 Krispy Kreme shops in five countries, including UAE, KSA, and Kuwait, and has partnered with Krispy Kreme to delight customers since 2007.

With the shop’s opening on Aug. 19 in New Cairo’s Arabella Plaza, Egypt became the 31st country where fans can enjoy Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

“The joy and love shown for Krispy Kreme by people in Cairo has been truly overwhelming. Our team in Cairo is committed to serving the freshest and tastiest doughnuts on the planet to the millions of Krispy Kreme lovers there. We will continue to open more new outlets as part of our expansion plans in Egypt, bringing Krispy Kreme’s sweet treats to many more happy customers in the coming months,” said Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants, an independently owned and operated franchise partner of Krispy Kreme.

“We continue to invest in our global business – driving growth in our existing markets and expanding selectively where we see the kind of great opportunities that we do in Egypt. While we are still in the early days, we already see the benefits of this investment in expanding our omni-channel model as our international business continues to drive strong performance,” added Tattersfield.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 31 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities, and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

About Americana:

Americana Group is one of the largest restaurants, food manufacturing, and distributing companies in MENA and CIS countries. It was founded in Kuwait in 1964 and is comprised of two Divisions. The Group operates 2000 restaurants in 13 markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and CIS, as well as 25 food production sites across the region.

