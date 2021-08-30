Newegg Announces First Half 2021 Financial Results

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales increased 39.9% to $1,206.9 million from $862.7 million

Gross profit increased 33.9% to $166.9 million from $124.6 million

Net income increased 14.0% to $21.6 million (or $0.05 per diluted share) compared to net income of $18.9 million (or $0.05 per diluted share)

Operational Highlights as of June 30, 2021

Unique active customers: 4.2 million

Repeat purchases: 32.5%

Average value per order: $359

Newegg’s CEO, Anthony Chow noted, “Over the last two years, we focused on innovation and growth-oriented initiatives to position Newegg for success in the years ahead. As a result, we diversified our revenue sources and strengthened the company’s business and operational structure. And by optimizing and expanding our vendor relationships, we enhanced our product offering and grew our geographic footprint.”

Mr. Chow added, “Our first half 2021 results were a strong validation of this strategy as we were able to grow our net sales and gross margin by 39.9% and 33.9%, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2020. We optimized products that were in high demand and promoted high-margin services. We refined Newegg’s product selection, improved relationships with suppliers by establishing a “quarterly strategic partnership execution program” (“QSPEP”) and shared market intelligence data with our vendors to help them make strategic decisions in providing the right products, to the right customers, at the right time. We also invested in new technologies to improve customer experience, order fulfillment and delivery times. Additionally, we made significant investments to expand our global infrastructure with the opening of our 43,000 sq. ft. warehouse in the Yangshan Free Trade Zone in Shanghai earlier this year. This warehouse acts as a freight collection and fulfillment center for our marketplace vendors and third-party logistics clients from which we transport merchandise to North America by freight and air. As a result of these additional expenses, our income from operations and net income increased by 26.9% and 14.0%, respectively.”

Mr. Chow concluded, “Today, due to the successful execution of our strategy, Newegg is a much stronger organization and well positioned to take advantage of several growth opportunities, create additional revenue sources, improve margins, expand our geographic footprint and provide higher returns to our shareholders.”

Operational Highlights by Revenue Stream

Direct sales business: Part of our strategy was to execute our QSPEP program designed to help us gain market share. We focused on establishing a strict validation process in selecting our suppliers and making sure that our end-customers were paying the best price for high-quality products purchased through our platform, supported by superb customer service.

Marketplace business: Through the Global Seller initiative, we recruited quality APAC sellers, specifically from China, into our platform and thus substantially broadened our product offerings. Newegg worked aggressively to build a platform that charges competitive, and at times, the lowest commission to vendors.

Newegg Partner Services (“NPS”) business: We recently launched several new services designed to support our vendor partners by providing them with the necessary resources to improve operations and logistics, marketing and advertising, customer service and finance, all aiming to help them increase sales and customer reach.

NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,206,872 $ 862,700 Cost of sales 1,039,946 738,122 Gross profit 166,926 124,578 Other operating income - 264 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 144,463 107,138 Income from operations 22,463 17,704 Interest income 567 590 Interest expense (312 ) (378 ) Other income, net 495 2,790 Gain from disposal of subsidiary 2,043 - Change in fair value of warrants liabilities (1,270) - Income before provision for income taxes 23,986 20,706 Provision for income taxes 2,395 1,767 Net income $ 21,591 $ 18,939 Basic earnings per share $ 0.06 $ 0.05 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 364,493 363,326 Diluted 425,542 379,901

NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,526 $ 156,635 Restricted cash 4,777 1,111 Accounts receivable, net 41,510 66,465 Inventories 207,373 182,056 Income taxes receivable 2,509 2,510 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,080 19,834 Total current assets 399,775 428,611 Property and equipment, net 47,306 46,466 Noncurrent deferred tax assets 680 669 Equity investment 9,655 9,655 Investment at cost 15,000 15,000 Right of use assets 42,368 46,557 Other noncurrent assets 10,825 10,510 Total assets $ 525,609 $ 557,468 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 202,095 $ 241,502 Accrued liabilities 72,300 83,939 Deferred revenue 33,482 47,398 Line of credit 6,148 5,276 Current portion of long-term debt 289 281 Lease liabilities – current 8,989 9,695 Total current liabilities 323,303 388,091 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,982 2,088 Income taxes payable 696 696 Lease liabilities – noncurrent 35,974 39,043 Warrants liabilities 2,422 - Other liabilities 53 53 Total liabilities 364,430 429,971 Equity: Common Stock, $0.021848 par value; unlimited shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 368,299 and 363,326 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 8,047 7,938 Additional paid-in capital 192,658 182,230 Notes receivable (15,189 ) (15,186 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,614 3,057 Accumulated deficit (28,951 ) (50,542 ) Total equity 161,179 127,497 Total liabilities and equity $ 525,609 $ 557,468

