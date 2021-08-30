Sumo Logic Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

checkAd

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO) the pioneer in continuous intelligence, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference, September 13th
  • The Jefferies Virtual Software Conference, September 15th at 10:30AM Pacific Time, 1:30 PM Eastern Time

Links to the webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.sumologic.com.

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic Inc., (Nasdaq: SUMO), is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Investor Relations Contact:
Paul Thomas                                                
Sumo Logic                                                
pthomas@sumologic.com                                
(650) 214-3847

Media Contacts:
Melissa Liton
Sumo Logic
mliton@sumologic.com
(650) 814-3882 





